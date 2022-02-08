Thursday, February 10, 2022
Football Christian Eriksen started his internship in Brentford, but the schedule for his return is still obscure

February 8, 2022
in World
Christian Eriksen is not yet in Brentford’s match in Manchester City on Wednesday.

Last received a cardiac arrest at the European Football Championships in the summer Christian Eriksen has started training in his new club in Brentford, but the head coach of the London club and the compatriot Eriksen Thomas Frank not in a hurry with the return of the star player.

“It’s really great to see him on the field. I talked to Christian after the rehearsal. He was happy and happy to be part of the team and do what he loves again,” Frank said Tuesday.

Frank did not comment on when Eriksen’s return might come into question. The Danish midfielder is not with Brentford when the team will face Manchester City in their Premier League away game on Wednesday.

“His return is, of course, something we are constantly discussing. We know all the data, his injury information and his history. But in order to know him, we have to talk to him every day. The process will continue for the next few weeks. ”

Arrhythmia pacemaker received Eriksen, 29, signed a contract with Brentford in late January. He previously represented the Italian Inter, but in Italy the rules prevent a player who has received a pacemaker from participating in football leagues.

Eris is best remembered for his career as the Dutch club Ajax and the London club Tottenham.

