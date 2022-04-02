Football Christian Eriksen scores when Brentford crushes Chelsea, Premier League top duo City and Liverpool wins

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki missed a hit against Brighton.

Manchester City and Liverpool continue the fierce battle for football’s top spot in the English Premier League. On Saturday, they both grabbed the win, so City still leads Liverpool by one point. Both have played 30 matches.

City broke a 2-0 win over Burnley with the guests, and Liverpool knocked down Watford 2-0 at home.

Significantly better performances have been seen from Liverpool, but it did and won what was needed. 22 minutes into the game Diogo Jota bounced the ball Joseph Gomezin from focus to finish. At the end of the struggle Fabinho scored a second hit from home.

Watfordin Juraj Kuckalla was in the first and João Pedrolla in the second half a great opportunity to score. Alisson Kuckan’s shot went just wide, though.

Liverpool played their match before City, so it rose to the league lead for a moment. However, City quickly restored the setups.

The Manchester giant escaped from Burnley quickly when Kevin De Bruyne cannoned the opening hit in the fifth minute. After 25 minutes, İlkay Gündoğan finished the 0-2 hit at the end of a handsome feed chain.

Teemu Pukin represented by Norwich endured an undefeated away result against Brighton. Brighton fired as many as 31 times in the match, but only four times per goal. Opening hours at Brighton Neal Maupay over the ball from the penalty spot.

Pukki, who played the whole match, was left with few balls. 79 minutes into the match and the home team took a 1 – 0 lead after breaking through on the left Milot Rashicawhich fired directly from the air into the winds of the sky.

For the series jumbo Norwich, every point is important as it nurtures delicate hopes of survival. Norwich are seven points behind Everton in last-place survival, but Everton has three games less than two out of two.

Series three Chelsea suffered a 1-14 loss to Brentford at home.

All the goals of the match were seen in the second half. Chelsean Antonio Rüdiger Brentford started four goals, after which Brentford made four hits Vitaly Janelt finished two. The visitors’ second goal scored by the keeper Christian Eriksenwhose hit was the first in the Premier League this season.

Last summer, the Danish star Eriksen had a heart attack in the European Championship match against Finland. Eriksen, who received an arrhythmia pacemaker, returned to the games in the Premier League at the end of February.

Eriksen has also returned to the Danish national team. He finished last week’s goal in the Netherlands and this week on Tuesday in the Serbian net.

Leeds played 1-1 against Southampton at home, and Wolverhampton beat Aston Villa 2-1 at home. Villa announced before the match that the young Finnish goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has been promoted to one of the substitutes.

Manchester United and Leicester played a 1-1 draw in Saturday night’s match. Kelechi Iheanacho took the lead 63 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle. Fred leveled the score after 66 minutes.