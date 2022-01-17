Football Christian Eriksen is returning to the Premier League – series promoter Brentford is offering a six-month stint

The goal of the Dane, who slammed into the field at the European Championships, is to play in the World Championships at the end of the year.

Football In the European Championships, he slammed into the field Christian Eriksen is getting a place in the English Premier League in Brentford.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since his heart stopped in the European Championship match against Finland in June in Copenhagen.

The Danish striker is a so-called free agent when the Italian club Inter Milan terminated his contract in December.

According to The Guardian, Brentford is offering Eriksen a six-month game contract.

In the Premier League, Eriksen has last played in Tottenham, from where he moved to the Italian league in 2020.

“My goal is to play for the Danish team in the World Cup finals in Qatar at the end of the year. I want to play and get back on the field. I’m in good shape, ”says Eriksen.

In Brentford, Eris would get into a familiar environment. There are many Danes playing on the team, and also the team’s head coach Thomas Frank is Danish.

In 2021, Brentford advanced to the Premier League for the first time in more than 60 years through qualifiers. It is ranked 14th in the series.