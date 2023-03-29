Football | Chile scored a last-minute winning goal directly from a corner kick with a lousy shot

The international match between Chile and Paraguay offered an eventful ending.

Chile overthrew Paraguay in an international match that was not lacking in events. Three players were sent off, and the winning goal of the match, which ended in a 3–2 home win for Chile, came in extra time directly from a corner kick.

The match seemed to end in a draw when the hosts Alexis Sanchez completed the 2–2 goal match in the 75th minute.

Moments later, the hosts were kicked out Paulo Diaz and from guests Ramón Sosa. In the 85th minute, also the head coach of Paraguay Guillermo Schelotto looked at the red card.

Proceedings however, did not end there.

Chile received a corner kick in the third minute of extra time, which Sánchez went to give. He decided to try a quick solution, but his concentration was poor.

The ball came straight towards the Paraguayan goalkeeper Antony Silva. However, this did not get an easy cross, but the ball bounced off Silva’s chest directly into the net.

The hit was marked as Silva’s own goal. The man’s only consolation is probably that it was not a qualifying match where a point would have been missed due to a mistake.