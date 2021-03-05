Football Chelsea’s winning streak continues, but no rest is known – questionable hand touch in Fulham’s game

Chelsea covered last season’s champion Liverpool, Everton defeated West Bromwich and Tottenham knocked down Fulham.

Late night in a match on Thursday Mason Mount shot the football team to the Chelsea Premier League fourth place.

Chelsea covered last season’s champion Liverpool 1-0. Mount’s goal was born in the first half.

The first goal was already close by Chelsean’s 24th minute Timo Werner was able to fan the goal, but the inspection showed that Werner had been offside.

For an hour’s game, Liverpool’s coach Jürgen Klopp changed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in and Mohamed Salahin out. At the same time came to the field Diogo Jota, which replaced Curtis Jonesin. The Portuguese striker, who moved to Liverpool in the summer, was last seen on the field in early December.

The substitutions did little to help Liverpool’s game, just before the end of the game Liverpool got their first shot towards Chelsea’s goal. Trent Alexander-Arnoldin however, the butt was bouncy and Chelsea Edouard Mendy rejected it easily.

For Liverpool, the home loss was already the fifth consecutive in the Premier League.

Chelsea has now played ten losing games in the tube after Thomas Tuchel began coaching the team.

Tuchel praised his team after the game.

“We played with courage, we had great moments with the ball and we didn’t lose attitude and desire,” he said.

“The race is underway. We can’t rest at all and we can’t celebrate. There is no time for them. ”

Everton defeated the guests in West Bromwich Richarlison with the second half scoring 1-0. The win momentarily elevated Everton to fourth in the league table before Chelsea passed. Everton is a point from Chelsea.

Liverpool are now ranked seven, four boys in the series from Chelsea.

Dele Alli was for the first time since the first round of the season in the opening line-up of Tottenham, when the team knocked down Fulham 1-0.

Alli had a fantastic opportunity to put Fulham up another goal 19 minutes into the match, but he fired just over the crossbar. Of course, from Adarabioyo. The hit was marked Adarabioyo’s own goal.

Fulham was very close to leveling on a few occasions. Josh Maja got the ball to the goal, but the hit was dismissed after a video check rather questionable Mario Leminan as a manual error.

In the situation before the goal, the ball hit Lemina’s hand. Under current rules, the situation was a whistling offense, even though Lemina could do nothing about the hand error. The hand was on his side as the ball came into his hand just over a meter away Davinson Sánchezilta.

Tottenham is eighth in the league table and Fulham is 18th on the wrong side of the fall line.