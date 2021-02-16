Football Chelsea’s Timo Werner ended his dry season with Thomas Tuchel coaching – “It has helped when someone has been able to shout at me in German”

Tuchel has not lost any of his six matches as Chelsea’s head coach.

Premier League club Chelsea’s German striker Timo Werner finally ended its dry season on Monday night when Chelsea’s 2-0 win lifted the Londoners to fourth in the league table. Werner’s goalless season in the Premier League lasted fourteen matches.

Chelsea’s new head coach Thomas Tuchel seems to succeed in what was expected of him: in tearing the power out of the club’s new acquisitions.

Werner hit the finish line at the end of the opening season at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium after first Olivier Giroudin opening paint.

24-year-old Werner’s only goal in nineteen previous matches in all competitions had come in the English Cup against Morecambe. Werner scored his previous Premier League goal against Sheffield United in November.

Yet last summer, Werner was set on fire as one of Europe’s best attackers and moved with a £ 50 million transfer from Leipzig to Chelsea.

After all the fuss, Werner had a difficult first season in England. On Monday, his tenth goal of the season highlighted a good performance that promises a good future.

“As an attacker, it always wants to score goals. Last month was difficult. I was not satisfied. Today, I was glad I scored, ”Werner said, praising his compatriot Thomas Tuchel’s contribution to his performance.

“It has helped that someone has been able to shout at me in German. He [Tuchel] is a good guy and he is good at the football we want to play. ”

Tuchel saw a determined player on the field.

“I am extremely pleased her success. He has worked hard in recent matches. ”

Tuchel has not lost any of his six matches in Chelsea as head coach since he replaced Frank Lampardin in January. Tuchel’s five consecutive wins are a sign that the former PSG head coach could be a button acquisition for a London club.

Chelsea is once again involved in the battle for a place in the Champions League, which is Tuchel’s minimum goal. Chelsea is ahead of West Ham due to a goal difference.

Tuchelin Chelsea is also two points ahead of his compatriots Jürgen Kloppin coached by Liverpool, whose difficulties have dropped the reigning champion to sixth.

“The top four is our goal and will remain so. We are still being chased by many teams, ”Tuchel said.

“It is still a big challenge for us. We play games against both top-end and tail-end teams, and every match becomes difficult. ”

Chelsean an attacker who started in the opening configuration Tammy Abraham Olivier Giroud was the replacement.

Werner was just a finger’s breadth away from an equalizer for fc with a strike from the left, but Marcos Alonso managed to ward the closing shot off to a corner.

Werner’s downhill seemed to end when he fed Giroud’s opening goal in the 31st minute.

A pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let Werner slip through on goal. It was Giroud’s first goal under Tuchel.

After Chelsea’s Werner was able to finish off the move – 39 minutes into the game.

Mason Mountin a corner kick created great disorder in the penalty area with a goal nearly scored by Werner. He had to wait a few seconds for the goal video check to complete before he could sigh with relief.

After 1000 minutes of play and 31 failed shots, Werner finally smiled.

Despite the awakening of Chelsea under Tuchel, the team is not yet playing flawlessly. Newcastle took advantage of the defensive line, but had to find a goalkeeper who was generally prone to mistakes Kepa Arrizabalagan playing a perfect match.

Joe Willock Kepa Arrizabalaga was pushed back, and, after a series of daring offensive runs he was too tired to help out in the defensive play.

Monday night in the second match, West Ham United, staring at the Champions League, took a 3-0 home win over Sheffield United. David Moyesin coaching West Ham has now won six of his last eight matches in the Premier League.

Manchester United loan striker Jesse Lingard caused difficulties for Sheffield United ‘s defense, and Declan Rice, Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks scored a goal that allowed West Ham to rise to fourth place for a moment before the Chelsea match ended.

Source: AFP.