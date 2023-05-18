Football | Chelsea’s super couple will leave the club after the season – “It’s hard to talk now”

Magdalena Eriksson and Pernilla Harder are believed to be moving to Bayern Munich.

Football The captain of Chelsea, who plays in the English Super League, is Swedish Magdalena Eriksson shed tears as he confirmed on Thursday that he would be leaving the club after the season.

“Now it’s even hard to talk and say it out loud,” Eriksson says in a video published by Chelsea on Twitter, according to news agency AFP.

“It seems unreal, but the news for the fans and the world is that I’m leaving Chelsea after the season. This has been an incredible time, the best of my life. These have been an incredible six years.”

Eriksson and also his spouse, a Dane Pernille Harder has been connected to the German Bayern Munich when their contract expires in the summer, reports news agency AFP. Harder also plays for Chelsea.

Eriksson, 29, has made 149 appearances for Chelsea since joining the London club from Linköping. During Eriksson’s tenure, Chelsea have won 11 trophies.

This season, Chelsea has already won the FA Cup. The club also leads the Superliga by two points to Manchester United with two matches left in the season.

Harder has played three seasons at Chelsea and is now on his way to a third title.

