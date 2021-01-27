Football Chelsea’s new manager Thomas Tuchel experienced an ineffective evening talk

Chelsea and Wolverhampton played an undefeated draw in the Premier League.

Football Chelsea, who played in the English Premier League, transferred his manager earlier this week Frank Lampardin aside and hired to replace him Thomas Tuchelin. The former commander of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain was on the Chelsea bench for the first time on Wednesday night.

The end result was a goalless draw when the West Londoners faced Wolverhampton in their Premier League home game. Chelsea claimed to have seen most of the ball, and the statistics agreed with them – possession being more than ten percent. However, the powers were missing.

Tuchel made four player changes compared to Lampard’s last Premier League match, a 0-2 loss to Leicester. Opened the opening Jorginho, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech and the captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Correspondingly, they fell on the bench Reece James, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea have now won two of their last nine Premier League matches, played two draws and lost five.