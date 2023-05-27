Football | Chelsea women are celebrating the English football championship again

Chelsea took the fourth consecutive English football championship.

Chelsea won the English women’s football championship for the fourth time in a row. Chelsea defeated Reading 3–0 in the final round of the Superliga season. League champion Manchester United defeated Liverpool 1-0 away from home, but two points fell behind the struggling Chelsea.

Sam Kerr completed two goals for Chelsea and Guro Reiten one hit. Chelsea women beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final earlier this month, so the London club celebrated a double championship.

Arsenal finished third in the Superliga ahead of Manchester City. The teams ended up tied, but Arsenal’s goal difference was better than City’s. Reading, which remained in jumbo place, is eliminated from the main league.

Eveliina Summanen and Tinja-Riikka Korpelan represented by Tottenham finished ninth and Emma Koiviston Liverpool seventh.