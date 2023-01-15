Football | Chelsea took the 22-year-old Ukrainian sensation from under Arsenal’s nose for a huge sum

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Myhailo Mudryk on Sunday.

English Chelsea, who play in the Premier League, announced on Sunday that they have acquired Myhailo Mudrykin From Shakhtar Donetsk. The 22-year-old Ukrainian plays as a winger.

The clubs did not confirm the transfer amount, but according to the British media, it can rise up to 100 million euros if various conditions are met.

Mudryk’s contract with Chelsea is no less than eight and a half years long, says BBC.

“This is a huge club, a fantastic league and a very attractive project here for my career. I’m excited to meet my teammates and learn something new by Graham Potter from coaching,” Mudryk said in a Chelsea press release, according to Reuters.

Shakhtar held negotiations about Mudryk with Arsenal as well, but the North Londoners, who lead the Premier League, did not agree to pay the transfer amount requested by the Ukrainian club for the winger, according to media reports.

Mudryk had time to publish Arsenal-related messages on social media, but in the end another London club changed his address.

Mudryk played 12 matches in the Ukrainian league this season, scoring seven goals and making as many assists. He has played eight national A matches in the shirt of Ukraine.