Football | Chelsea found a replacement for Real Madrid’s badly injured goalkeeper

Men’s The number one goalkeeper of the English Premier League team Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga was loaned to Real Madrid, the clubs say in their press releases.

The Spaniard Kepa, 28, replaces the Belgian this season Thibaut Courtoiswho tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee last week.

Chelsea was perhaps the Premier League’s biggest disappointment last season: the club that squandered hundreds of millions finished 12th.

Kepa played in 29 league games and has big boots to fill, as Real Madrid have been the most successful club team in the world in recent years.

Courtois has been a significant part of the success, as, for example, in the 2022 Champions League final, the Belgian was chosen as the best player of the match.

Real Madrid started the Spanish league with a 2-0 away win on Saturday. Chelsea played their Premier League opener 1-1 against Liverpool on Sunday. Kepa was not seen on the field.