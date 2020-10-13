Upgrade
Football Chelsea duo’s best laughs of the day: the star player doesn’t understand a word of his teammate’s speech

October 13, 2020
Billy Gilmour’s English did not open to N’Golo Kanté.

In football as in other team sports, communication is an important part of success, but there is not always a common language. No, even if the players understand the same language.

Players from Chelsea, who plays in the English Premier League N’Golo Kanté and Billy Gilmour caused many football fans the best laughter of the day specifically with a communication outage.

Gilmour read questions from readers to Kanté, and one question concerned the characteristics of a French national team player in EA Sports’ console game Fifa 21.

“I read that Kanté has a better physical grade than Thiago Silvalla. Don’t bother now EA, Thiago would eat Kanté alive. Is this correct?” Gilmour asks Kanté with a strong Scottish accent.

The midfielder looks a little silly at the 19-year-old.

“I didn’t understand,” Kanté says with a smile.

“He didn’t understand,” Gilmour says, tearing to laugh.

