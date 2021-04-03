Football Chelsea did not survive Thiago Silva’s red card: “This was a revival for us”

West Bromwich offset a rare 5-2 away win from Stamford Bridge.

West Bromwich took advantage of Chelsea without being shy Thiago Silvan red card in Saturday’s Premier League round.

The home team Chelsea led the game Christian Pulisicin 1 – 0 was the score with 29 minutes played, after Silva cut through the central defense and chipped home a goal for Silva.

The collapse of the hosts began at the end of the first half. Matheus Pereira scored two goals for the guests in extra time, and in the second half the paint factory continued Callum Robinson with two goals as well Mbaye Diagne.

West Bromwich won the match 5-2, marking Chelsea’s first loss to new German coach Thomas Tuchelin under the heel of.

Chelsea recorded 14 games without a loss in Tuchel’s coaching season that began in January. The defeat also stinged because it slowed Chelsea’s strain in the league to the top four, or place in the Champions League.

Chelsea is still fourth in the series, but Tottenham and West Ham will overtake it when they win their matches on Sunday and Monday.

“We didn’t survive that red card. I don’t know why, ”Tuchel confirmed Saturday’s match settlement.

“Everything possible went wrong. We gave the opponent two easy goals and after that they got every shot to the goal. ”

The knockout loss was an embarrassing experience as Chelsea have not conceded five goals at home since the 2011 Arsenal loss.

The weak performance also threatens to affect the Champions League semi-finals, where Chelsea will face Porto on Wednesday.

“This was a revival for us that needs to be answered the right way,” Tuchel planned.

“First we have to digest this loss. The setback came as a surprise, but now each of us must take responsibility and shed this ballast from our shoulders. ”

West Bromwich is the last in the league. However, the Chelsea win could boost players ’confidence, as it was the club’s first away win from Chelsea since 1978.

Recovering from a thigh injury, Silva was at Chelsea’s opening for the first time since early February, but the feeling was badly lost. He received his first warning right at the start of the game.

Silva got a second warning just two minutes after Pulisic’s lead when he tackled the situation badly late Okay Yokuslua.