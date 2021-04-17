Football Chelsea crushes Manchster City’s dreams of four trophies, Kevin De Bruyne injured in England Cup semi-finals

Football The England Cup semi-final on Saturday at Wembley in London ended in a 1-0 victory for Chelsea from Manchester City. The only goal of the match was scored in the second half Hakim Ziyech Timo Wernerin from the input.

City’s loss knew the team was no longer aiming for four trophies this season. Manchester City still have a chance to win the Premier League, which it leads by 11 points. In addition, the team will play in the league cup final next Sunday and have survived the semi-finals of the Champions League.

In addition to defeat, City suffered a severe setback as the team’s playmaker and captain Kevin De Bruyne injured in the early half of the second half. De Bruyne suffered a ankle injury from Chelsea N’Golo Kanten tackling.

De Bruyne has only eleven days to recover in the first semi-final of the Champions League against PSG.

Southampton and Leicester will face off in the second semi-final of the England Cup on Sunday.