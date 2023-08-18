Friday, August 18, 2023
Football | Chelsea continues to buy players – Lavia chose the blues over the reds

August 18, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Chelsea continues to buy players – Lavia chose the blues over the reds

Chelsea has acquired eight new players this summer.

Football English Premier League Chelsea acquired on Friday, additional reinforcement to his midfield, when Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgian player Romeo Lavian the move to Chelsea was sealed. Lavia is already the eighth purchase for Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea bought earlier this week Moises Caicedon to his midfield for an amount that will perhaps become a British record (115 million pounds with additional clauses). The “Blues” grabbed Caicedo from Brighton right in front of Liverpool’s nose, and with their latest transfer, the “Reds” left the “Reds” licking their fingers again: Liverpool was also after Lavia.

Lavia’s contract is for seven years. Chelsea did not say the amount of the transfer, but the British media estimated that Chelsea paid Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, about 58 million pounds.

Liverpool eventually finished to acquire midfielder from Germany. A member of the Japanese national team who played in Stuttgart Wataru Endo signed a four-year contract on Friday.

