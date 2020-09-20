Football Chelsea cheated right on the contract, Sadio Mané thanked and settled for Liverpool

The run-out took the excitement of the match and turned the game one-sided.

Football The Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool turned into a one-sided play when Chelsea Andreas Christensen was driven out with extra time in the first half.

The run-out was correct, but Christensen’s offense was futile and senseless.

Liverpool won the match by two Sadio Manén with a goal and continue in the series without losing points. The season is about to begin that only two rounds have been played.

Christensen the run-off was the beginning of Chelsea’s slouching list. He caught Mané from behind with a neck stroke as the Senegalese were about to get halfway out. Other solutions could have been used, but Christensen chose the wrestling movement.

Early in the second half, Liverpool began their playful spin as Chelsea retreated close to the penalty line.

A pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let Sadio Manén slip through on goal. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino played a wall pass pattern, after which Firmino served the ball directly to the Mané knob.

Less than four minutes later, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga played the ball lazy with his feet and Mané cut off the pass. A small move and the ball sank into an empty goal. Liverpool led 2-0 and the excitement of the match evaporated into the empty stands of Stamford Bridge.

On the other in the 73rd minute came Chelsea’s final blind. Midfielder Timo Werner got a penalty kick and hope began to live again. Jorginhon the shot putter was so soft and easy to read that the brass guard Alisson rejected it.

Whether even a tough paint would have saved Chelsea is a different matter. Maybe a little bit of electricity would have come to field events.

Gameplay, the match leveled off at the end of the second period, but it almost always happens when the match is settled.

Chelsean playing short and after Liverpool’s goals, it was impossible to get an accurate picture of the power relations this season.

Liverpool will next meet Arsenal at their home on Monday 28 September. Chelsea will play against West Bromwich away next Saturday.