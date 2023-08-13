The Londoners’ recent defender acquisition Axel Disasi completed the goal in his first Premier League match.

Chelsea and Liverpool kicked off their season in the English Premier League with a 1–1 draw.

Luis Diaz took the away team Liverpool into the lead in the 18th minute of the game Mohamed Salah’s after a nice pass. Chelsea equalized in the 37th minute when the Londoners’ new defender acquisition Axel Disasi lute from close to the playing equipment to the goal. Disasi played the first match of his career in the Premier League.

Salah completed the goal in the opening half, which was disallowed for offside after video review. Chelsea too by Ben Chilwell the hit was rejected for the same reason. In the second half, Chelsea dominated the match, but could not score the winning goal.

Liverpool’s and especially Chelsea’s last season was disappointing, as the former was fifth and the latter only 12th.

Both teams have seen a lot of changes since last season. At Chelsea, the coaching was also renewed Mauricio Pochettino’s to jump at the helm of the team.

Chelsea’s play in particular was promising on Sunday, even though there was no victory. Finnish goalkeeper Lucas Bergström was on Chelsea’s bench.

Sunday in the day game, Brentford and Tottenham started their league season with a 2–2 draw.

The away team Tottenham took the lead in the 11th minute of the game Cristian Romero with the main goal. After his goal, Romero was substituted as a precaution, because he had apparently received a blow to the head earlier in the match.

Brentford equalized in the 26th minute By Bryan Mbeumon after kicking a penalty into the net.

The goal celebrations of the dynamic opening half continued ten minutes later, when Brentford’s Yoane Wiss shot and the ball went to the away team Micky van de Ven’s through the foot to Tottenham’s goal. Tottenham drew level at the end of the opening half Emerson Royal with a bottom corner shot.

Tottenham’s new head coach Ange Postecoglou has promised that his team will play attacking winning football, and the opening half of the match was quite crazy. In the second half, Brentford tightened its defense, and the match did not see any additional hits.