Football | Chelsea and Albania pledge seriously injured against Aston Villa: ‘Not looking good’

Armando Broja screamed in pain after injuring his knee in Abu Dhabi.

Football The striker promise of Chelsea, who plays in the English Premier League Armando Broja21, was seriously injured in Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa.

Video shows how Broja tried to steal the ball From Ezri Konsacrashed into him and fell to the surface of the field, roaring in pain.

Immediately after the situation, the players of both teams beckoned for help to Broja, who was holding his right knee.

The unfortunate collision happened in the 19th minute of the match. Broja was treated in the Aston Villa goal minutes before he was was exchanged off the field in the 25th minute.

Chelsea’s head coach Graham Potter said the sports media of The Athletic after the match that “the situation doesn’t look good at the moment”.

The match was played in Abu Dhabi, where the teams camp during the World Cup in preparation for the continuation of the Premier League.

“We wish all the best to Armando Broja, who was carried off the field on a stretcher after being injured,” Aston Villa hoped in his Twitter update.

Born in England, but representing the Albanian national team, Broja has worn a Chelsea shirt in 12 Premier League matches this season. He has scored one goal.