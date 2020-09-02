Football Chelsea acquired Pern for Harder for a world record

Forward Pernille Harder moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea.

Football Women’s English League reigning champion Chelsea acquires VfL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harderin about £ 300,000 (€ 340,000), according to Reuters.

The sum is an estimate from the British media and is a world record for women’s football. According to the BBC, the price would have been £ 250,000 (€ 280,000), but that too would have been an ME amount. In women’s football, transfer amounts are rarely made public, but the price paid for Harder is considered the highest.

The 27-year-old Dane played 113 matches in Wolfsburg and scored 103 goals. Harder’s final match was the Champions League final, where Wolfsburg lost to Lyon last Sunday by 1-3 goals.

“I’m excited to play England’s league,” Harder said the Chelsea website.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes rejoiced at the acquisition of Harder.

“He could play on any team, but he chose us.”

Chelsea will play their season opener in the English Super League next Sunday against Manchester United.