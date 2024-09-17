Who will win the Champions League? The best football teams from Europe are fighting for the trophy in the premier class. Real Madrid are the defending champions. The final will take place on May 31, 2025 in Munich. Participation in the final is also the big goal of Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund from the Bundesliga. Follow all the games in the live ticker. Here you will also find all the information on the schedule, dates, tables and teams.