Football Champions League semi-final pairs clear – See who is facing and who

Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Porto and Real Madrid have made their way to the semi-finals.

The champions the league semi-final draw was conducted on friday.

The first couple is Manchester City – Borussia Dortmund. In the second pair Porto faces Chelsea and in third Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain. The last drawn match is Real Madrid – Liverpool.

The winner of the third semi-final pair will face the first semi-final pair drawn in the semi-finals. The winner of the fourth semi-final pair, on the other hand, faces the second-drawn semi-final winner.

The first sub-matches will be played from 6 to 7. April and the other parts 13.-14. April.