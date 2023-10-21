Football | Champion coach Toni Korkeakunnas is still waiting for the Club’s offer: “Two tasks were given, and they were taken care of”

A goal loss against KuPS was enough for HJK to secure their fourth consecutive championship.

HJK’s the eventful season ended with a dramatic thriller in the last round against KuPS, when a three-goal lead was enough for HJK to secure the championship. KuPS would have needed a three-goal win to win the championship, but ended up with a 2–1 win.

After that, hundreds of jubilant fans poured out of Klubipäädy onto the field, and the award ceremony was delayed for a long time while waiting for the fans to leave. The unauthorized ritual of HJK ​​supporters has now been repeated for four consecutive autumns.

HJK’s championship series is now stretching year after year with the help of the prize money received from the Eurocups and the resources they bring.

At the moment of the championship, the players and coaches always have the same smile, but this time there was something special in the atmosphere when the promotion to the championship took place from the chasing position.

Experienced Jukka Raitalan the team started the season well, but then came a more difficult phase.

“Of course, as a result, my school changed. With Toke, we got a long winning streak. There were losses in the last two games, but that doesn’t matter when we won the Finnish championship. It is the most important.”

The head coach the change turned the season around in July. In the last two rounds, HJK practically had two match points to secure the championship, and in the end the loss of a goal was enough for the Club.

One of the key factors of change was, of course, being hired as HJK’s head coach in mid-July Toni Korkeakunnas. Korkeakunnas recognized itself as a long-term supporter of HJK ​​with a championship medal around its neck.

“I have supported this club since I was a little boy and I have lived on that corner for twenty years. This club means a lot to me. Reasonable good negotiations have taken place along the way, but we’ll see now”, Korkeakunnas said.

“Two tasks were given, and they were taken care of.”

Korkeakunnas said that he blindly believed that winning the championship from behind would be possible. He also told how the change happened from July.

“In the big picture, the change happened in the way that I was myself, and we tried to bring such a work culture to the team that this can also be done relaxedly, with a good feeling and seriously. They are not mutually exclusive.”

“We tried to make this a safe environment so that everyone could be themselves. We have tried to make this relevant to everyone. There have been no main stars here”

Mentally in addition to changing the atmosphere, HJK had to start scoring goals more efficiently. That’s why Korkeakunnas wanted and got him as an assistant coach Ossi Virran FC Haka. Korkeakunnas said he was focused on making a big change, and Virta hammered the structures of the offensive game into the team in every practice. In the early season, there were no other problems in defense.

“I’ve heard everything about our game. But the facts are the facts: before today, closer to three goals per match in the Veikkausliiga. Before that, it was clearly less than two goals. It was a big priority that we set out to change in the game,” said Korkeakunnas.

How does this championship affect your immediate future?

“I can’t say anything for sure. It seems that our game has attracted international interest. There have been quite a lot of contacts after the PAOK game, but above all after the Aberdeen game.”

“On the other hand, I have a very good connection here with the club management, so we’ll see what happens. There has been no concrete offer yet.”

The chairman of HJK ​​who was walking out of the stadium Olli-Pekka Lyytikäinen said that he was very satisfied with Korkeakunnas’ work.

“From those starting points, the rise has been wild. Finnish championship and export to the group stage, not everyone does that. Changing coaches is never a sure way to happiness. It very rarely brings such a change,” Lyytikäinen said.

Could you imagine him as the head coach next season?

“We’re probably celebrating now, and we’ll get back to that in the next few days.”

KuPS made the match that decided the championship into a great and exciting play. Elite Junior scored the opening goal in the 8th minute from the aftermath of a free kick.

Eliton Junior scored the opening goal of the match.

HJK made KuPS’ pursuit of the championship difficult when Try Soiri tied the game after an hour. That goal was built up nicely by the one who stole the ball Georgios Kanellopoulus and attackers Top Middle and Bojan Radulovic. After that, KuPS would have needed three more goals to win the championship.

KuPS started its career with a bang, when Vaihtomies Seth Saarinen scored a 2–1 lead with his first touch four minutes after equalizing. That was the end of the letter.

HJK players celebrate Pyry Soir’s (second left) equalizing goal.

HJK captain Miro Tenhon according to the match turned out to be quite a defensive battle for the home team. In Tenho’s opinion, the biggest change after hiring Korkeakunnas was the mental change in the team.

“We got the locks open. The game has also looked like that after Toke. Perhaps opening the mental locks was the biggest change that brought the championship,” said Tenho.

Bojan Radulovic (right) gave the last pass to HJK’s 1–1 equalizing goal.

KuPS proprietary Ari Lahten according to, losing the championship in the last match didn’t feel so bad when KuPS had been able to fight for the championship with the help of VPS. VPS beat HJK in the penultimate round.

“We had a great fight. There was nothing here but to be won. A great decision for the Veikkausliiga”, said Lahti.

“HJK’s championship streak and access to the group stages of Eurocups means such a financial advantage for them that I don’t think anyone will be able to challenge HJK in the next few years.”