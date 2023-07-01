Saturday, July 1, 2023
Football | Cesc Fàbregas ends his playing career and becomes the coach of his club

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2023
in World Europe
In his career, Cesc Fàbregas won, among other things, the soccer world championship and two European championships.

Spanish soccer player Cesc Fàbregas36, ends his playing career, sports media reported, among other things Sky Sports.

Fàbregas played last season for the Como 1907 club in the Italian Serie B.

Earlier in his career, he played for a long time in Spain for FC Barcelona and in England for Chelsea and Arsenal.

During his career, Fàbregas won the World Cup and two European Championships. In club teams, he celebrated the English Premier League championship twice and the Spanish La Liga championship once.

Fàbregas says in his Instagram postthat he will work as a coach for Como’s B and U19 teams in the future.

“This charming football club won me over from the first minute. It hit me at the perfect moment. I’m getting by with both hands,” Fàbregas writes.


