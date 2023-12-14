Thursday, December 14, 2023
Football | Casper Terho's club sank Liverpool

December 14, 2023
Football | Casper Terho's club sank Liverpool

Saint-Gilloine's European season continues in the Conference League playoffs.

Finnish pier Casper Terhon represented by the Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise ended the Europa League group stage with a 2-1 home win against the English giant Liverpool.

Terho spent the entire match on the bench.

Despite the victory, Saint-Gilloise did not manage to advance to the playoffs of the Europa League, but the team continues as third in Group E to the playoffs of the Conference League.

The Belgian club hoped that Toulouse would stumble on Thursday night, but the French club kept the second place in the group by defeating the Austrian LASK 2–1. Liverpool had secured their group victory earlier and rested their best players in Belgium.

Germany's Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen crushed Norwegian Molde 5-1 in the final match of the group stage and won Group H with a clean sheet.

Leverkusen's number one goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky did not play a single match in the group stage, and the Finnish skipper was not even in the lineup against Molde.

Last spring, Leverkusen reached the semifinals of the Europa League.

