Football | Casper Terho scored a 1–0 win for HJK and presented a cool atmosphere

HJK grabbed an important 1–0 win over IFK Mariehamn with Casper Terho’s goal. The goal was created with the favorable assistance of Mariehamn’s goalkeeper.

HJK–IFK Marieham 1–0 (1–0)

HJK overthrew IFK Mariehamn, stuck at the bottom of the Veikkausliiga, in Saturday night’s match at home 1–0.

With the win, HJK moved up to level points with league leader KuPS, but the Kuopio players have played two fewer matches. IFK Mariehamn is tenth.

He scored HJK’s winning goal in the 42nd minute Casper Terho, which broke his long dry season at the same time. The promising young striker has hit the Veikkausliiga last April against FC Inter.

Terho got the ball in front of the goal as if on a tray, when Mariehamn’s goalkeeper Yann-Alexandre Fillion slipped the game tool easily within his reach. Fillion jumped to interrupt Murilo concentration was really shy.

After the goal, Terho put his hands to his earlobes and coolly demanded applause.

Terho was hungry for more goals from the hit and fired a dangerous shot towards the top corner right at the beginning of the second half, but this time Fillion pulled a longer shot.

At 70 minutes, the scorer also gave Mariehamn an ​​opening, when he carelessly gave a quick free kick in the defensive area directly to the visitors For Vahid Hambo. Fortunately for HJK, the ball bounced into Hambo’s hand.

HJK’s born in 2005 made his betting league debut in the ranks Aaro Toivonen. The 17-year-old youth national team player played for half an hour in the midfield of the Helsinki team.

Toivonen played in the B-junior SC qualification in the spring, and has since played in Klubi 04’s shirt in Kakkose. 14 There have been three goals in the second-place match.

Toivonen was also going to the Klubi 04 match on Saturday, but the head coach’s call changed those plans.

“The information came in the morning. The coach called that I’m not going to Salo, but to join the league team,” the youngster told Ruudu in an interview.

“It came as a bit of a surprise, but it wasn’t terribly exciting.”

The 18-year-old brought more young strength to HJK’s ranks Miska Ylitolvawho got on the field for the last few minutes.

The emergence of young players was preceded by HJK’s hugely long list of absentees. Despite the wide material, there are currently not too many players to choose from.

HJK will next travel to Slovenia, where they will face NK Maribor in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.