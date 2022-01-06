Football Carljohan Eriksson, who played in the top season in Sweden, will move to the Scottish League

The contract is for two and a half years.

Finnish goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson will transfer to Dundee United, who play in the Scottish Football League, on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Eriksson played in the handsome Swedish club Mjällby for a handsome season and was chosen as the best goalkeeper in the entire main series Allsvenskan.

Finns already play for Dundee United Ilmari Niskanen. Eriksson played his first men’s national match in September against Wales. His debut went well and he defeated in a match that ended in a 0-0 score Harry Wilson penalty kick.

Dundee United is seventh in the Scottish Premier League. Eriksson is not yet playable in Scotland as he is awaiting a work permit. Dundee United announced the transfer of the Finnish goalkeeper on Thursday on their website.

