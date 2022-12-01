Football | Captain’s Ball Panu Autio, Kamara and Kuikka were awarded as players of the year

The coach of the year is Toni Koskela, who piloted HJK to the men’s league championship.

Football Association and at the Captain’s Ball gala organized by the football league, the best of the football and futsal year were awarded on Thursday evening, and the main prize, the Captain’s Ball, was won by a futsal legend Panu Autio.

He represented the national futsal team in 149 matches and scored 101 national team goals before ending his playing career. Today, Autio works as the executive director of the Football Players Association.

Glen Kamara and Natalia Kuikka were selected as players of the year. For Kamara of the men’s national team and the Scottish club Rangers, it is the first of her career, for Kuika of the women’s national team and the American club Portland Thorns, it is already the third in a row and the fourth of her career.

The Football Players' Association chose KuPS as league players of the year Emma Peuhkurinen and Hakan Lee Erwin.