Football | Captain Miro Tenho saved HJK – the new head coach was on the sidelines

HJK only wanted a win in Saturday’s Veikkausliiga match against Ilves, and got it after a tight game.

Helsinki Football club captain Miro Tenho saved his team against Ilves in the Veikkausliiga.

Tenho scored a very easy 1-0 win and gave a direction towards perhaps better times. The match was supposed to be the head coach Toni Korkeakunnsen debut as HJK manager, but an old suspension kept him on the sidelines.

Tenho’s butt was good, but Georgios Kanellopoulos the concentration sent was absolutely excellent. We had to make a goal out of it.

“An important goal. I got pretty free to push and the push went where it was supposed to. A successful pattern,” Tenho said.

HJK is looking for a new look to its game, but against Ilves it was only chasing victory. Style and manner didn’t matter so much.

“It was really relieving. You could see it from everyone’s faces at the end that the victory was good. It’s a good feeling to continue and the next game will come pretty quickly,” Tenho said and referred to the upcoming match against Molde.

Tenho saw that the team played well for an hour, maybe 65 minutes, but then the pressure started to build.

“There were easy mistakes and there is room for improvement. The win was by far the most important and it cheers you up.”

Attacking it was difficult for HJK, but keeping the ball was easy in the first half. It’s just a shame that the long passing chains went from downstairs, went to the midfield and often returned to the defenders.

It was hard to find the good scoring chances the club built in the middle of a grinding game. Maybe it could have been scored when Anthony Olusanya was able to shoot in the penalty area in the 42nd minute.

The Ilves defense covered the ball shot by Olusanya, and that was it.

“For this moment, a win, three points and a really good feeling”, the assistant coach who managed the HJK game Ossi Virta said.

HJK rotated players in the middle of a heavy match rush. There was so much quality on the bench that almost any league team would have been happy to have bench men in their ranks.

In the second episode, among others, came into play Santeri Hostikka, Lucas Lingman, Bojan Radulović and Try Soiri. They didn’t make a big change in their game, but at least they showed fresh resilience when Ilves looked for an equaliser.

The club had to roll its lineup, because the team will face Norwegian Molde on Tuesday. The second qualifying round of the Champions League starts then.

“Norway’s top team. Norwegians are always very physical and run strong. I remember that. A really strong team, but let’s try to put in the effort and win that pair of matches,” said Tenho.

With a lynx should not have lost in its current situation. The door swings all the time, head coach Toni Kallioand at the same time the team is aiming for a place in the upper end series, i.e. the one where the championship is decided.

Ilves has been a draw team this season. No less than six of the last seven matches have ended in a draw. The last win was at the end of May.

Not even a draw was offered now, though Santeri Haarala built For James Ngor such a place that you can’t ask for better.

Ilves lost the match, but Haarala was one of the best on the field, if not the best. His passes, crosses and passes could have been anything.

Ilves’ goal-scoring problem is not made easier by that Petteri Pennanen moves to India. Pennanen has been Ilves’ best scorer this season with four hits.

HJK will face the Norwegian champion Molde on Tuesday in the second qualifying round of the Champions League at 19:00.