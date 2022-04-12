Twelve months of inhibition for Andrea Agnelli, 16 months and 10 days for Fabio Paratici and eleven months and 5 days of inhibition for Aurelio De Laurentiis. These are the requests of the federal prosecutor, whose indictment opened the sporting trial in Rome, via videoconference on the case of fictitious capital gains involving eleven clubs, of which five from Serie A (Empoli, Genoa, Juventus, Naples, Sampdoria) and sixty-one senior executives.

The teams were referred by the federal prosecutor as their own responsibility, pursuant to article 31 paragraph 1 of the code of sporting justice, “for having accounted for capital gains and rights to the services of players for values ​​exceeding those permitted by accounting standards in the financial reports to such an extent as to significantly affect, for some of the aforementioned clubs, the federal requirements for the issue of the national license, thus also violating article 31 paragraph 2 of the sports justice code. The same clubs were referred by way of direct responsibility (Article 6, paragraph 1) for the acts and behaviors put in place by their top managers with power of representation and for objective responsibility (Article 6, paragraph 2) for the acts and conduct carried out by top managers who do not have powers of representation “.

The federal prosecutor, led by Giuseppe Chinè, has developed an algorithm to establish which capital gains can be considered fictitious and to what extent.

Much faster times are expected than in the past trials, after the entry into force of the new sports justice code: the device could arrive as early as this Friday.

At greater risk would be Pisa and Parma, which according to the accusation would have overestimated the capital gains to obtain the license and register for the championship. The Serie A clubs involved, if convicted, could instead get away with a fine. In any case, the goal is to reach the definition of the second level of judgment by mid-May, in any case before the end of the season. The ball would then pass to the College of Guarantee at the Coni for any appeals.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months See also Juan Reynoso's 5 concerns with Cruz Azul for matchday 4 Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS