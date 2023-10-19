“Italy is perhaps the worst country for stadiums in the world, our stadiums are shit, they are obscene“. These are the words of the former captain of the Italian national team, world champion in 2006, Fabio Cannavaro, during the Academic Gym Laboratory ‘The Jurist enters the field’ with Guglielmo Stendardo at Luiss. “It doesn’t occur to you to go to the stadium in Italy , you have no services, you have to understand that it’s no longer just the game” he says.

“Football is a machine, but the best part for me is always the players. Outside there are many interests, from fans, to agents, from managers to presidents who try to get something from football. What stands out the most are the results especially of the national team. After all, in Italy we no longer have children like we used to, there are fewer kids who play football, there are more distractions for kids today. Before there were fewer things to do. Furthermore, the rules have changed and the world has opened up and even in football schools where before you found 100% Italians, and today there are 70% foreigners and 30% Italians, you have to find a different system if you want invest in the national team”. “Since 2006 Italy has not passed the first phase of the World Cup, in South Africa and Brazil, then we did not qualify for two World Cups. The crisis has been around for a while. Our national team history says that we have made 6 world finals, we won 4, and we lost two against Brazil. Our history is important, but experiencing football in Italy is changing a lot. I don’t know if the passion is over or times have changed, but we need to make a reform, otherwise it will be difficult. Today managing a football club is completely different. Presidents invested their own money and it was their toy. Today clubs are managed like companies, with income and expenditure, and most have more expenditure than income”, concludes Cannavaro.