Football Cameron Brannagan made a confusing league history in England: scored four goals in penalty shootout

January 30, 2022
Brannagan had never scored a goal kick in adult matches before.

Football Playing in Oxford, England Cameron Brannagan wrote his name in English league history on Saturday. He scored four goals in a match against Gillingham.

The same has never happened before in league matches. Gillingham tells of his feats The Guardian.

Oxford United posted a summary of the match on Youtube. Brannagan shot his first spot to the right corner, the other three to the left. Every time the goalkeeper guessed wrong.

Oxford won the match 7-2.

Even three successful penalty kicks is quite a rarity. In 2017 Josh Wright hit three “spots” in the net as Gillingham beat Scunthorp 3-2. The previous match of the three successful penalties was in 1957, when Manchester City Ken Barnes scored goals for Everton’s net.

On top of all that, Saturday’s penalty kicks were Brannagan’s first successful adult matches. Earlier this season, he had shot one penalty kick, but Crewen’s goalkeeper Will Jääskeläinen (Former goalkeeper of the Finnish national team Jussi Jääskeläinen boy) rejected it. However, Brannagan hit the ball to the finish.

