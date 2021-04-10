VBefore the big Champions League challenge at Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern, which was badly hit in terms of personnel, was unable to fulfill its Bundesliga obligations with an emergency team. The German football record champions only scored 1: 1 (0: 0) against 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday without nine of their stars. Joker Marcus Ingvartsen (86th minute) caused frustration for the triple winner with his late equalizer, whose lead in the table on Leipzig decreased to five points.

The opening goal from national player Jamal Musiala (68th) was too little for Munich, where Kingsley Coman was substituted at half time. In the first half, the Frenchman had been treated after about half an hour.

Should the final scorer from the Champions League final in the quarter-final second leg in Paris on Tuesday not be in top form or even fail, that would be another blow for coach Hansi Flick in troubled Bavaria in the fight for progress after the 2: 3 in the first leg Days. As announced, the 56-year-old had not commented on his future or on questions related to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic before the Union game kicked off. “Next question,” replied Flick before his 200th Bundesliga game as a coach and player on such issues.

Flick’s relief was huge when Musiala rewarded Munich’s superiority with a 1-0 win. Thomas Müller had switched the fastest in the Union penalty area and served Musiala. The completed ice cold. The goalscorer also had to be treated and replaced a little later; but he didn’t look any more injured.

Three days before the quarter-final second leg in Paris, where the defending champions face the burden of a 2: 3 in the first leg at home, Flick tried as best he could, given the shortage of personnel, to conserve his team’s strength. Established and healthy professionals like Benjamin Pavard, Leroy Sané or David Alaba stayed outside at least in the first half.

Without world footballer Robert Lewandowski & Co. and newly added injured players such as Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka and Lucas Hernández, Flick relied on defender Josip Stanisic (21) or midfielder Tiago Dantas (20). Later, like Stanisic, substitute Christopher Scott (18) was also able to look forward to his league debut. What remained despite the huge rotation was the dominance of Bavaria against guests who were too respectful in view of the Munich line-up.



The goalscorer against Union: Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala (left)

Image: AFP





Opportunities galore, like three days earlier in the premier class spectacle against PSG, the triple winner booked with a formation that will probably not appear again in this form, but not. Musiala could have steered the game in a calming direction early on, but only hit the side netting from an acute angle (2nd). Union keeper Andreas Luthe was attentive against Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (17th). But Berlin had the greatest opportunity. Marius Bülter did not head free-standing enough – Manuel Neuer had no trouble (24th).

After the break, Munich’s Jérôme Boateng (55th) and Stanisic (56th) created a goal threat, on the other side not much was missing from a direct acceptance by Max Kruse (58th). Sané’s individual performance was also not crowned with success (65th). In the closing stages, Berlin didn’t push too hard, but still scored an equalizer.