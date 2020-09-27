Schalke 04 draws the consequences. The hapless trainer David Wagner has to go. He hadn’t made it against Werder to give the team support. So far, only three coaches have been caught so early in 58 years.

At a loss: David Wagner in the 1: 3 against Werder Bremen. His team acted desolate and listless. She simply gave up the game against Bremen and gave in to her fate

D.he FC Schalke 04 parted ways with coach David Wagner after the fatal false start in the Bundesliga. The club announced on Sunday. Schalke had the worst start to the season in league history with two defeats and 1:11 goals.

There is still no successor for Wagner. Schalke want to decide on the personnel in the coming days.

“We all had hoped that we could turn things around in sporting terms together with David Wagner. Unfortunately, the first two game days of the new season did not produce the necessary performance and results “, CEO Jochen Schneider was quoted in a message:” We have therefore decided to take the path of a new start in terms of personnel. Despite the disappointing results, this decision was anything but easy for us. “

Crash since January

Schalke got under the wheels 0: 8 at Bayern on the first matchday and now lost to Werder Bremen 1: 3 on Saturday evening. The North Germans were in a similarly precarious position after a catastrophic preseason and a 1: 4 at the start against Hertha BSC, but were clearly superior to Schalke in a direct duel.

Wagner, previously under contract with the English club Huddersfield Town, took over the team last summer as the successor to interim coach Huub Stevens. After a strong first half of the season, the sporting crash followed. In mid-January they had cheered Wagnerauf Schalke. After the 2-0 win against Gladbach at the start of the second half of the season, Schalke was fifth – level on points with arch rivals Dortmund and three points behind second-placed Bayern. The team has not won a game since then.

Wagner, whose contract was valid until 2022, is only the fourth coach in the 58th Bundesliga season after Rinus Michels (Cologne 1983), Morten Olsen (Cologne 1995) and Dieter Hecking (Hanover 2009), who was already after the second match day is discharged.