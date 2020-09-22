Football Bundesliga draws, Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth makes long contract to Leipzig

Six Norwegians now play at the highest level in Germany.

Norwegian players the number in the German Bundesliga rose to six when Alexander Sørloth entered into a five-year contract with RB Leipzig.

“After the first discussions, it quickly became clear that I wanted to play in Leipzig,” Sørloth said in the club’s press release.

“Offensive football by a coach Julian Nagelsmann worth it, perfect for my way of playing. I look forward to the challenges of playing in the Bundeliga and the Champions League, ”Sørloth said.

Top player Sørloth, 24, played for Crystal Palace on loan from Turkish Trabzonspor last season. Sørloth had a good season in Turkey when he scored 33 goals in the national league and Cup.

Norwegian players now focus more on Germany than on the English Premier League. Only three Norwegians play in Premier League clubs this season, but in Germany they are doubling.

By far the best known is Erling Haaland, who has reaped the fame of Borussia in Dortmund with his paintings.

Alexander With the arrival of Sørloth, we get a coveted candidate to fill a spot at the top of the team’s attack. He played a great season in Turkey and showed his skills as a finisher and pitcher, ”the club’s sports director Markus Krösche said the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang on its website.