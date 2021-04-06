Football Bumping giants, wonders, finals and surprises – HS presents Champions League semi-finals and predicts runners-up

The semi-finals of the Champions League start on Tuesday.

Football the men’s Champions League will see quite different match pairs as the semi-finals start on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, you will find a meeting of two stumbling giants and a pre-determined match pair. Wednesday, on the other hand, will see the replay of last autumn’s final and the encounter of this year’s surprises.

HS presents the match pairs and evaluates the going players.

Manchester City – Dortmund

Manchester City, which will almost certainly win the Premier League, is a clear pre-favorite of the match pair. The team has been convincing both in England and in the Champions League.

City won five of the six matches in the first block and played one draw. The goal difference was 13-1. In the quarter-finals, the team knocked out Borussia Mönchengladbach with 4-0 co-goals.

Dortmund won four games in the first half, played once and lost to Lazio away 1–3.

In the semi-finals, Dortmund dropped the Spanish Seville co-goal 5–4. Erling Braut Haaland scored four goals in the match pair. Haaland, 20, is the number one cannon in the race this season after scoring ten goals so far.

Dortmund is only fifth in the Bundesliga, and there are already seven points to the top four.

Estimate: Manchester City is a higher quality entity and is advancing to the semi-finals.

Manchester City – Dortmund, C More Sport 1 on Tuesday at 9:55 p.m.

Real Madrid-Liverpool

Encounter of two scurrying giants.

Liverpool have been on the side this year like the championship hangover of the century. The team will have to fight in the Premier League seriously to get into the Champions League next season.

In the first block, the team scored 13 points with a goal difference of 10–3, and in the quarterfinals, RB Leipzig collapsed with 4–0 overall goals. In the Premier League, the team has woken up at the last minute and taken two consecutive victories in the fiery heat Diogo Jotan under.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, is still involved in the Spanish league championship battle, even though the team’s grips have been far from convincing.

In the Champions League, the team only secured a place in the starting block with a 2-0 home win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the final match. The goal difference was 11-9.

In the semi-finals, last season’s surprise Atalanta fell 4-1.

Real has been a lot of French striker during the season Karim Benzeman on the basis of paints. Benzema have scored five goals in the Champions League, as has Liverpool Mohamed Salah. Who has hit Four.

Estimate: Liverpool take the lead in the away game and make little progress.

Real Madrid – Liverpool, C More Sport 2 on Tuesday at 9.45pm.

Bayern Munich – Paris Saint-Germain

Last fall’s final appearance at the time of the draw seemed like German hay. However, during the World Cup qualifier break, the team received the worst possible news when Robert Lewandowski injured.

The Pole has been by far the most goal-scorer in Europe this season, and in the Champions League the net has swung five times.

Bayern managed the starting block convincingly with five wins and one draw with a goal difference of 18-5. In the quarterfinals, Lazio crashed 6-2.

PSG, on the other hand, got surprisingly tough in the starting block, which it eventually won after collecting four wins and suffering two losses. The goal difference was 13–6.

In the quarter-finals, the team crushed Barcelona with 5-2 overall goals. French star Kylian Mbappé supported his team by hitting the hat trick. PSG gets a Brazilian star Neymarin so the team is ready to take revenge for a 0-1 loss to the final.

Bayern is once again heading towards the Bundesliga championship. PSG, on the other hand, has been in surprising difficulty in France and is only second after losing to the top game against Lille on Saturday.

Estimate: Lewandowski’s absence is too much for Bayern. Mbappé and Neymar, who hit six men, lead the PSG revenge.

Bayern Munich – Paris Saint-Germain, C More Sport 1 on Wednesday at 21.55.

Porto-Chelsea

In the second pair of matches on Wednesday, the surprises of this year’s semi-finals will face each other.

Porto dropped in the quarterfinals Cristiano Ronaldon after the extension of Juventus starring. The joint goals went evenly 4–4, but Porto advanced with the help of away goals.

Chelsea, on the other hand, left Atlético Madrid, the leader of the Spanish league, without goals and advanced by 3-0.

The Londoners have not yet lost in this year’s race, and the goal difference from eight matches is a convincing 17-2. In Porto, the balance in regular time is five wins, a draw and two losses with a goal difference of 13–6.

Estimate: A low-key pair whose matches are exceptionally played in Seville, Spain. Chelsea barely continued.

Porto – Chelsea, C More Sport 2 on Wednesday at 9.45pm.