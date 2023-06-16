Football | Bullet training for children is already on the prohibited list in Helsinki and Espoo: “We don’t allow children under the age of 12 to practice bulldozing at all”

The Finnish Football Association’s new recommendations related to head-butting have little effect on the current coaching line of football clubs in the capital region. “In accordance with the recommendations, we are already going now.”

15.6. 15:14 | Updated 15.6. 15:23

Football Association medical committee published by on Wednesday, new recommendations related to head injuries to prevent head injuries. Based on the research information in the field, it is recommended to eliminate bumping exercises for children under 10 years of age.

Physiotherapist specializing in neurology and concussion rehabilitation Matti Vartiala was involved in drafting Pallloiito’s guidelines. The instructions recommend even older age groups to practice putting “very moderately and carefully with a lighter ball.”

Capital region the new recommendations do not change the coaching line of football clubs. The Helsinki Football Club and FC Honka have not included tackling exercises in the children’s training program before.

HJK’s children and youth coaching manager Marko Hirvonen according to the club’s juniors, they haven’t practiced shooting for years.

“As a precaution, we have already familiarized ourselves with the studies on the subject. We don’t have children under the age of 12 practicing boxing at all. Even in game situations [puskujen] the role is smaller,” says Hirvonen.

Like HJK, the youngest juniors do not practice pushing separately in Honga either. The coaching manager of the children’s sports phase Jere Matinlassin according to the main game comes through a natural transition around the age of 10–12.

“In time, we are already going according to the recommendations,” Matinlassi commented.

As such, the new recommendations of the Football Association do not greatly affect the training program of Honga Juniors. Matinlassi admits that the concern about head injuries is reasonable, although he states that there is too little research information on the subject.

“If there is more research information, we will take it into account,” Matinlassi said.

Committee the chairman Tommi Vasankarin According to Palloliitto’s recommendation, in addition to current research information, other countries’ guidelines on the subject are also based. The left-hander told Palloliitto in March in the publication current knowledge is largely based on one specific study.

7,676 former football players participated in the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2019. According to the data collected from Scotland, players who hit the ball a lot during their career had a higher probability of developing a neurodegenerative disease.

However, head injuries are not caused only by hitting. Direct contact between players also causes hard knocks, which are not affected by the children’s tackling recommendations. Since the studies have used former professional players, according to Vasankari, there is no concrete evidence of the effects of the teenage years.