Football Budapest was confirmed as the venue for the quarter-finals of the Leipzig and Liverpool Champions League

Bhavi Mandalia
February 7, 2021
The second leg of the match is scheduled for March 10 in Liverpool.

Leipzig and Liverpool, the quarter-finals of the Football Champions League will be played in Budapest, Hungary. European Football Association Uefa confirmed an already hasty decision to take the game to Budapest.

The solution is that Liverpool is not allowed to travel to Germany due to entry restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leipzig and Liverpool hit each other in Budapest on 16 February. The second leg of the match is scheduled for March 10 in Liverpool.

Travel restrictions also bring question marks over Borussia over the quarter-finals between Mönchengladbach and Manchester City. Mönchengladbach is scheduled to host the City on February 24th. Sports director of the German club Max Eberl has said the match may be played in Denmark.

