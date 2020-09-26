Football Bruno Fernandes’ comma in the 10th minute of overtime brought ManU a victory in Brighton

United was lucky to have its opening win of the season.

Brighton was left on Saturday afternoon to marvel at his misfortune after the closing whistle. Manchester United had a lot of luck involved in claiming their first points in the English Premier League season with a 3-2 win against Brighton.

Brighton Hove & Albion hit the finish line five times and thought they had already earned a point when Solly March made an extra 2-2 draw in the fifth minute.

Happiness turned to misfortune when the attacker Neal Maupaytä was sentenced to a hand foul in the penalty area, and the referee Chris Kavanagh gave another comma after playing time. Bruno Fernandes certainly finished the 3–2 winning goal in the tenth minute of extra time.

United and its supporters nurtured hopes during the season that the team could challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the championship battle. However, those hopes were hit by a collision last weekend as United lost 1 to 3 goals to Crystal Palace.

United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær resisted the temptation to reinstate his entire stack of players after the defeat and similarly started against Brighton. The opening period was dominated by the home team Brighton.

Leandro Trossard hit both poles with two long – range shots, and Adam Websterin from the butt the ball hit the top corner.

Only half hours the trio United attack Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood showed his effectiveness, and Greenwood hit the target, but Rashford was offside.

Brighton received an award from many of his companies as a rising star player Tariq Lamptey rushed to the right of Pak’s place in the penalty area, and Bruno Fernandes broke him worthy of a penalty kick. Neal Maupay chipped the ball in center David de Gea plunged to his left.

It only took three minutes for Fernandes to fire a free kick back Harry Maguiren from now on Lewis Dunkin through to your own finish.

After 55 minutes, Rashford sent a free kick in high over the penalty box.

At the end of the second episode, the video judge rescued both teams once before overtime.

Brighton thought he was already scoring before Fernandes finally settled the match.