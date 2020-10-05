Football British magazine: Manchester United’s new women’s star shirt sales beat men’s record in first days

Press and Heath are world-class players on the ManU team.

Manchester United knew what he was doing when he got two US world champions for the English Super League Christen Press and Tobin Heathin. It gave the two-time world champions a lot of offensive power but also stellar glory that turns into a pound.

When Press and Heath joined United in September, during the first three days, United sold more jerseys in their names than shirts by any male player in the same period, the British Daily Daily reports. It’s a huge record in a club like United, which has seen a lot of the big male star players in the football world, especially in recent years.

United founded her women’s team two years ago, and the team is starting its third season. Although in the English Premier League United has suffered from low-key years, the club is still so highly regarded that it is able to attract the world’s best players to the women’s team.

Christen Press is a 31-year-old striker who has played in the United States and Sweden in the past. His previous clubs include Chicago Red Stars, Gothenburg FC and Tyresö FF. Press have played 138 national matches and scored 58 goals.

“I am excited to join the Manchester United team. I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to play such a top club and I’m ready to pitch, “Press said when announcing the agreement.

Tobin Heath, 32, last played in the U.S. League in Portland Thorns. He has played much of his career in the United States, but played in Paris Saint-German in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Manchester United started their second season in the English Super League. United has started their season with two wins and one draw and is fourth in the series. Helmarien Tinja-Riikka Korpela represented by Everton Ladies is second and foremost Nora Heroumin represented by Brighton and Hove Albion Women is seventh.