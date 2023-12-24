Football | British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a minority shareholder of Manchester United

Another leading candidate, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, withdrew from the bidding race.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, 71, is the new minority shareholder of Premier League club Manchester United. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter, among others BBC.

The English Manchester United is one of the biggest football brands in the world.

Ratcliffe bought a 25 percent stake in the club for about 1.25 billion pounds, or about 1.44 billion euros, the club said on Sunday. With the deal, Ratcliffe also took over the management of the club's football operations.

In addition, Ratcliffe will give 300 million dollars, or about 330 million euros, for the club's new stadium.

“I want to see United back where they belong, at the top of English, European and world football,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

I follow the owner, the American Glazer family, announced in November 2022 that they were considering selling the club “to explore strategic options”.

In addition to Ratcliffe, who is titled the richest man in Britain, also a Qatari sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani was interested in buying the club.

Yet in June Sheikh Jassim was considered the most likely new owner of the club. However, he withdrew from the tender competition in the autumn and said that he was not going to raise the offer he had made.