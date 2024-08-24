Football|The second round of the season is being played in the English Premier League.

Football The English Premier League season is only in its early stages, but the small south coast club Brighton seems to have found its open-minded attitude again under the new coaching management.

The youngest head coach in Premier League history to come to Brighton Fabian Hürzeler31, received a late gift from his team in the second round, when the blue and whites defeated Manchester United 2–1 on their home turf. Brazilian striker João Pedro took advantage of United’s defense falling asleep in the fifth extra minute and headed the winning goal.

Hürzeler, who arrived in Brighton from German league promotion St. Paul, tuned his team to a winning strike during the training season. In the opening round of the league, Brighton clearly defeated Everton 3–0, so the second win lifted the team to the shared top spot in the league.

Brighton has impressed on Premier League pitches in previous seasons as well by Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbin in coaching. However, the Italian pilot De Zerbi was allowed to leave the club at the end of last season, when the League ranking dropped to 11th.

United coach Erik ten Hag was bitter about the last-minute point loss. Having beaten Fulham in their opening game, United almost got a hold of Brighton, but the team’s 2-1 goal into an empty net was unfortunately disallowed for offside.

“If we protect our goal like this, we lose points. We conceded two soft goals. We have to be awake at times like this,” ten Hag scolded his own.

Brighton’s opening goal was scored by Danny Welbeckwho managed to score against his former club ManU for the fifth time in the Premier League.

League champion Ipswich took a surprise lead against reigning champion Manchester City Sammie Szmodicsin with an early finish, but the joy was very short-lived. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne quickly canceled out last season’s Blackburn goal stick, as the 3–1 readings were already on the scoreboard after the opening quarter.

City eventually won the match 4–1 with Haaland’s hat trick and, like Brighton, has six points.

The reigning champion Manchester City did not let the promotion Ipswich surprise.

Tottenham continued Everton’s misery by defeating the Liverpool club 4–0. Tottenham star Son Heung-min scored two goals, the first one by the English national team keeper by Jordan Pickford with favorable assistance.

Pickford lost the ball to Son as the lowest player on the field. Also for the Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet for Muric a similar blunder happened before De Bruyne’s winning goal.

The London teams West Ham and Fulham opened their winning and points accounts for the season. West Ham defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in London’s local stadium, Fulham defeated upstart Leicester 2-1.