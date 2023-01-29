Football | Brighton ended Liverpool’s cup match with a last-minute goal

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma scored the winning goal in overtime.

Football Defending champions of the English FA Cup, Liverpool’s journey to the fourth round of this season’s Cup ended when home team Brighton scored a surprising 2-1 victory on Sunday. The winning goal was scored in overtime Kaoru Mitoma.

Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead in the opening half but Lewis from Dunk the ball bouncing into the net tied the game even before the break. The pair of matches were already on their way to a replay, until the Japanese winger Mitoma finished off the winning goal in the second minute of extra time and Brighton’s fifth round.