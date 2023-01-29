Sunday, January 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Brighton ended Liverpool’s cup match with a last-minute goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2023
in World Europe
0

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma scored the winning goal in overtime.

Football Defending champions of the English FA Cup, Liverpool’s journey to the fourth round of this season’s Cup ended when home team Brighton scored a surprising 2-1 victory on Sunday. The winning goal was scored in overtime Kaoru Mitoma.

Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead in the opening half but Lewis from Dunk the ball bouncing into the net tied the game even before the break. The pair of matches were already on their way to a replay, until the Japanese winger Mitoma finished off the winning goal in the second minute of extra time and Brighton’s fifth round.

#Football #Brighton #ended #Liverpools #cup #match #lastminute #goal

See also  Snooker | Ronnie O'Sullivan is close to finals at the World Cup, the perfect hit crowning the afternoon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Djokovic grows his legend in Australia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result