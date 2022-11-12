Football | Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who was left out of the World Cup team, shocked City

Arsenal enters the World Cup break at the top of the Premier League.

Brentford organized a giant surprise in the English Premier League, when the team beat Manchester City 2–1 away from home. The hero of the visitors from London was the English striker who scored two goals Ivan Toney, who scored the decisive goal on a counterattack in the eighth extra minute of the match.

Toney, 26, has already scored ten league goals this season, but England’s head coach Gareth Southgate left the top man out of his World Cup team traveling to Qatar this week.

“This was an amazing performance. This is probably our club’s biggest result in a single match. Our opponent is one of the richest clubs in the world and we have one of the smallest budgets in the league,” Brentford’s Danish head coach Thomas Frank beamed according to AFP.

Toney headed Brentford into the lead in the 16th minute when Ben Mee followed up with a long free kick to the Englishman’s head. City’s Phil Foden rewarded the home side’s surge before the half-time whistle, but for the second time the hosts were unable to break down the Brentford defence.

“The best team won, we couldn’t handle their long balls,” City’s head coach Pep Guardiola admitted.

City, which is second in the league, had last suffered a defeat at home in February. With Brentford’s win, Arsenal enters the World Cup break at the top of the league. Arsenal will face Wolverhampton late on Saturday.

Leeds led Tottenham three times in the away match, but the London team won 4–3 at their home stadium.

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur scored a 3-3 equalizer in the 81st minute and the winning goal just a couple of minutes later.

Antonio Conte led by Tottenham rose to third in the league, three points behind City.

Liverpool spoiled Southampton’s new manager by Nathan Jones I made my Premier League debut as the Red Shirts won 3–1 at Anfield on their home turf.

Uruguayan reinforcement Darwin Nunez scored two goals for the home team. Having played a fluctuating season, Liverpool was one of the early favorites in the league, but now the team is sixth, more than ten points behind the top.

Rising team Nottingham took an important 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and improved their position at the bottom of the league. Bournemouth beat Everton 3-0 at home, and Leicester claimed a 2-0 away victory over West Ham.