Sunday, December 25, 2022
Football | Brentford continued to wash Danish coach Thomas Frank

December 24, 2022
The new contract extends until the summer of 2027.

Football Brentford, which is tenth in the English Premier League, hired its head coach by Thomas Frank club with an extension contract that will keep the Danish coach at the London club until the summer of 2027. The club announced the contract on their website.

Frank, 49, has coached Brentford since October 2018. Under his leadership, the club was promoted to the Premier League in the spring of 2020 and is now playing its second season in the top flight.

“Head coaching is like a relationship, there are ups and downs,” Frank commented.

This season, the team’s peak moment came in the last match before the World Cup break, when Brentford beat defending champions Manchester City 2-1.

“I hope we can continue to offer magical moments,” Frank stated.

