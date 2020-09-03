No Result
Football Brazil is starting to pay women’s national team players the same salary as men

Bhavi Mandalia
September 3, 2020
The provision will take effect at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and the next World Championships.

In Brazil the national football association will start paying the same salary to the female players of the national team as to the men, says the chairman of the association Rogerio Caboclo.

The provision will take effect at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and the upcoming World Cup.

“This is historic. I am grateful that I get to be a part of something so significant, “commented the Swedish team coach Pia Sundhage.

Brazil is one of the few countries in the world to have made a decision on the matter. In addition to the country, Australia, Norway and New Zealand have decided on equal salaries for female and male players.

National team the most famous stars include, among others Marta, which has been voted the best in the world six times as a female football player.

The Brazilian women’s team was hurt in the 2007 World Cup final, losing 2-0 to Germany. At the Olympics, it hurt in 2004 and 2008 for silver.

