Football | Brazil experienced bitter disappointment

Football|Uruguay took down the giant of the soccer world in a penalty shootout.

of Brazil Taival got a harsh decision in the men’s Copa America when they lost their quarter-final to Uruguay after a penalty shoot-out 1-0.

The encounter turned out to be very violent, and there were hardly any chances to score in the struggle. In the 74th minute of the match, Uruguay found themselves in a man shed when Nahitan Nandez received a red card after an ugly tackle on a Brazilian striker Rodrygo.

“If you ask me if I’m satisfied with the fact that we created three chances in 90 minutes, then no, I’m not. But our opponents only had two of them,” Uruguay’s head coach Marcelo Bielsa commented on the match filled with fouls.

In the penalty shootout, undermanned Uruguay’s celebrations were unleashed Manuel Ugarten with the decisive goal scored.

In the semi-finals, Uruguay will face Colombia, who knocked out Panama 5-0 in their own quarter-final.

Argentina and Canada will meet in the second semi-final.