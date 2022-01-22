Sunday, January 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Bottled rain again in the Premier League: Aston Villa players get a goal while celebrating a bottle, police arrest one supporter

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were tough in the away game against Everton. Digne moved to Aston Villa in January just from Everton.

Football Aston Villa, who plays in the English Premier League Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were hit on a plastic bottle thrown by a spectator on Saturday.

Digne and Cash were celebrating Emiliano Buendían at the end of the first half in the away game against Everton.

Frenchman Digne moved to Aston Villa earlier in January from Everton. The defender himself requested the transfer.

“What has happened and some of the things that have been said about me over the last month have made me very sad,” he wrote To their Instagram account last week.

“But I’m not going to go to war with anyone.”

Aston Villa won the match 1-0. British newspaper The Guardian He said later Saturday that police had arrested one Everton supporter in connection with the case.

See also  Choc in Gb, dogs mutilated to follow trends on social media and sold at staggering figures

The bottle thrower was identified based on surveillance camera images. According to Everton, several objects were thrown on the field, one of which hit the players of Aston Villa.

Everton said on its website that it would continue the investigation together with the police. The club promised to block every identified supporter from entering the stands.

Saturday the incident is already the second in January in the Premier League. At the beginning of the month in Burnley Matt Lowton got a bottle in his head as he celebrated his team’s goal against Leeds.

“Anyone who gets caught must get a lifetime gate ban on the stands. It’s dangerous, ”said a former Irish national team player Andy Reid To the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC.

“A coin can cause real damage. With a fully sealed bottle that shouldn’t be inside anyway [katsomoissa], can really hurt someone. ”

Former Everton striker James McFadden was on the same lines with Reid.

See also  Food HS's updated, large Christmas food machine makes the design of the offerings exceptionally easy - Over a hundred recipes for every taste and diet

“It’s disgusting to see goods being thrown out of the crowd. It’s a shame. ”

News updated on 22.1. at 19.48 with information about the arrest of one supporter and the ongoing investigations by the club and the police.

.
#Football #Bottled #rain #Premier #League #Aston #Villa #players #goal #celebrating #bottle #police #arrest #supporter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lancia Aurelia, flagship SUV with a distinctive design

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.