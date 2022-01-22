Football Bottled rain again in the Premier League: Aston Villa players get a goal while celebrating a bottle, police arrest one supporter

Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were tough in the away game against Everton. Digne moved to Aston Villa in January just from Everton.

Football Aston Villa, who plays in the English Premier League Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were hit on a plastic bottle thrown by a spectator on Saturday.

Digne and Cash were celebrating Emiliano Buendían at the end of the first half in the away game against Everton.

Frenchman Digne moved to Aston Villa earlier in January from Everton. The defender himself requested the transfer.

“What has happened and some of the things that have been said about me over the last month have made me very sad,” he wrote To their Instagram account last week.

“But I’m not going to go to war with anyone.”

Aston Villa won the match 1-0. British newspaper The Guardian He said later Saturday that police had arrested one Everton supporter in connection with the case.

The bottle thrower was identified based on surveillance camera images. According to Everton, several objects were thrown on the field, one of which hit the players of Aston Villa.

Everton said on its website that it would continue the investigation together with the police. The club promised to block every identified supporter from entering the stands.

Saturday the incident is already the second in January in the Premier League. At the beginning of the month in Burnley Matt Lowton got a bottle in his head as he celebrated his team’s goal against Leeds.

“Anyone who gets caught must get a lifetime gate ban on the stands. It’s dangerous, ”said a former Irish national team player Andy Reid To the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC.

“A coin can cause real damage. With a fully sealed bottle that shouldn’t be inside anyway [katsomoissa], can really hurt someone. ”

Former Everton striker James McFadden was on the same lines with Reid.

“It’s disgusting to see goods being thrown out of the crowd. It’s a shame. ”

News updated on 22.1. at 19.48 with information about the arrest of one supporter and the ongoing investigations by the club and the police.