Football | Bosnia and Herzegovina canceled the match against Russia

Bosnia and the national football team of Herzegovina will not travel to Russia to play a training match. The country’s football association announced about the cancellation of the practice match on Monday.

The two countries were supposed to meet on November 19 in St. Petersburg. The match was announced two months ago and the plan was widely criticized. For example, star players Edin Džeko and Miralem Pjanic have expressed that they think playing the match is a bad idea.

Russia has been banned from international football after it started a war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia will not be able to participate in the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship starting next year, and therefore also in the final tournament.