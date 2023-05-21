Football | Bojan Radulović saved a weak HJK in extra time

HJK can be satisfied with even one point as a guest of Ilves, because the team was at the bottom the whole match.

Tampere

Serbian sharpshooter Bojan Radulović became the savior of HJK, who played modestly, in the heat of Sunday afternoon.

The nimble attacker buried the ball that bounced in the penalty area into Ilves’ net in the fourth extra minute and with this hit guaranteed a 1-1 draw for the visitors from Helsinki.

Radulović, who leads the Veikkausliiga goal exchange, managed to finish for the sixth time this season.

“The equalizer at the last minute warmed the mood a bit, but you can’t be satisfied with the performance in any way”, the club’s coach Toni Koskela your sum.

The account of the biggest champion favorite is already burdened by three draws and one loss. Thus, KuPS moved to the top of the league thanks to their victory on Saturday. The challenger from Kuopio has won all his matches after being washed out Jani Honkavaara as a coach after a bad start.

The club the attacking game completely lacked edge in front of Ratina’s crowd of 6,588.

The people of Helsinki had only two chances in the entire match. The first was also blessed for Radulović, but the Ilves keeper Take Virtanen stopped the Serb’s header nicely.

Ilves was close to victory until the final moments Sebit James Ngorin thanks to a hit early in the second period. Australian this one Lauri Ala-Myllymäki sent by the center to the network.

The ball took the top of HJK ​​with a bounce Joona Toivion off the leg and came within James Ngor’s reach like a top dinner brought on a tray.

After this, Ala-Myllymäki was able to try another shot from the spot, but the shot went wide from the right side. The ranker was sentenced when Miro Tenho poured Santeri Haaralan.

“The match culminated largely in fighting play. Ilves was clearly ahead in that,” Koskela said.

"The match culminated largely in fighting play. Ilves was clearly ahead in that," Koskela said.

There was quite a good number of HJK ​​supporters present in Tampere on Sunday.

Lynx took a point from the club for the first time since October 2019. Then the host from Tampere came from behind in Tammela to win 2–1. The winner was completed by the Ivorian Tiemoko Fofanawhich joined Haka’s strength a few days ago.

After that, the team from Helsinki won seven consecutive league matches until the streak ended on Sunday in Ratina.

Koskela had made no less than five changes to the lineup after the win against Inter in the previous round.

Miro Tenho, Georgios Kanellopoulos, Miska Ylitolva, Anthony Olusanya and Maksim Styopin rose to the opening as new men. They made space Aleksi Paananen, Top Middle, Kai Meriluoto as well as those listed as injured Try Soiri and Lucas Lingman.

Ilves had to play without his number one man Petteri from Penna. The effective midfielder watched the fight from the side of the stands due to suspension. He flew out with a straight red card in the previous home match against AC Oulu after tackling from behind Rasmus from Karelian.

The club’s league work continues next Saturday in Åland as a guest of IFK Mariehamn. A large group of supporters is coming to support.