Black smoke for the election of the president of Lega Serie A. According to what is learned during the second vote this morning, there were 19 blank ballots and 1 vote for the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi. The quorum to be elected was 14 votes. From the next vote, a simple majority (11 votes) will suffice to be elected.

During the meeting, the adaptation of the League Statute to the Informative Principles was also discussed in order to avoid the risk of an ad acta commissioner by the FIGC.

According to what filters, the Serie A presidents would be oriented to ask for a further extension to the Football Federation as regards the adjustment of the Statute. In fact, a Federal Council is scheduled for tomorrow in Rome.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site See also The Ministry of Health announces the provision of 24,798 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS